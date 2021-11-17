Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Begins This December on Paramount+

The finest law enforcement agents that Reno, Nevada, can find (or afford) are set to make their return next month in a very big way. That's right, the officers of "Reno 911!" return December 23rd with what might be their biggest case yet: QAnon. In the following teaser for Paramount+'s upcoming Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts (with some interesting guest appearances, we're sure) find themselves (uh-oh) accidentally trapped at a floating QAnon convention in an attempt to capture the guru of tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, Q- and it only gets worse from there. Along with the following teaser, the streaming service also released the official key art poster:

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the first teaser for Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, set to hit Paramount+ on Thursday, December 23rd (making it a perfect holiday gift for children of all ages… well, maybe not all ages…)

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff's Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they've landed at Jeffrey Epstein's old island.

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon is executive produced by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman, and David Lincoln, along with producers Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Robert Ben Garant is the director of the special. The special is apart from Roku's announced new four, half-hour episodes that were announced back in August.