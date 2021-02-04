Resident Alien: Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler Talk Series; E02 Preview

With only hours to go until the second episode of SYFY's Resident Alien crash-lands onto our screens, Bleeding Cool is back with another one-on-one with the cast. Yesterday, we shared our interview with Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees, Harry's assistant at the clinic) and Alice Wetterlund (D'arcy Morin, the town's bar owner) about how it felt to finally have the series on the air, what viewers can expect from the series, what makes Resident Alien stand out in a sea of programming, and more. This time around, we had a chance to speak with Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson) and Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne) about the Alan Tudyk-starring series.

During our conversation with Reynolds and Fiehler also offer their personal perspectives on the long road traveled to get the project from comics to the small screen and what sets Resident Alien apart from other shows, and we get a chance to find out what's at the top of their lists when it comes to those rare moments of downtime:

Now here's a look at a preview for this week's episode "Homesick," where Harry begins "fitting in" with the rest of Patience- which is going to go as well as you thought after reading how this sentence opened:

Resident Alien Season 1, Episode 2 "Homesick": In his first week at the clinic, Harry struggles to diagnose a strange feeling.

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's "Resident Alien" follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One," "Firefly") that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.