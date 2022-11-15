Resident Alien: SYFY Cuts Season 3 Order From 12 to 8 Episodes

While series creator & EP Chris Sheridan's Resident Alien is still set to return to SYFY for a third season, it turns out that return trip won't be a long one. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, Firefly)-starring series is losing four episodes- bringing down the Season 3 episode count from 12 to 8. A month before the series returned for the second half of its second season, SYFY initially announced that the third season would have 12 episodes (more than the first season's 10 episodes, but down quite a bit from the second season's 16 episodes, which were split into two, 8-episode blocks. Though the series took some ratings hits during the second half of Season 2, the previous season-and-a-half saw the series posting impressive numbers.

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

Resident Alien also stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler. In addition, Linda Hamilton (General McCallister) and Terry O'Quinn (Peter Bach) also star along with Nathan Fillion's restaurant tank octopus and a guest appearance from Alex Borstein. Executive producers include Chris Sheridan, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Robert Duncan McNeill, and David Dobkin; with Robert Petrovicz, Christian Taylor, and Nastarian Dibai serving as co-executive producers. Njeri Brown produces, with Robert Duncan McNeill, Jay Chandrasekhar, Jennifer Phang, and Shannon Kohli directing. Universal Content Productions (UCP) produces in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.