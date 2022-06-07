Rhea Ripley Crowned #1 Contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Championship

Rhea Ripley won a fatal four-way to become the new number one contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship on WWE Raw last night. Ripley defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop in the match, solidifying herself at the top of the Raw card for the next few months. Ripley was featured twice on last night's episode of Raw, as she and Judgment Day stablemate Damian Preist also turned on former leader Edge in a segment, promoting former opponent Finn Balor to new leader of the stable.

With Ripley's victory, the Raw Womens' Championship picture suddenly feels a lot fresher than it did just last week. Getting former champion Becky Lynch out of the title picture at last plays a big role in that, but in addition, Ripley and Belair both represent the future of WWE, while Lynch, as great as she is, has both been there and done that. If executed correctly — and that's a big "if" when it comes to WWE — Ripley vs. Belair could become an ongoing main roster rivalry that could be revisited for years to come.

As for Becky Lynch, things aren't going too well for Big Time Becks after failing to recapture the belt in a three-way with Belair and Asuka at Hell in a Cell. Lynch faced Dana Brooke on WWE Raw last night in a match that was interrupted by a 24/7 title chase, which Brooke won in the middle of the match. Even worse, when Lynch demanded the match be restarted with the belt on the line, Asuka came to ringside to interfere and ensure Lynch lost to Brooke. Lynch can now feud with Asuka while Belair moves on to Ripley, giving us two prominent women's feuds running on Raw at the same time.