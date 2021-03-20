Rhea Ripley to Make Raw Debut on Monday's Fastlane Fallout Show

Well, Rhea Ripley, it was fun while it lasted. Ripley is the latest WWE Superstar to have an amazing run in NXT, only to get called up to the main roster where she will probably be wasted and eventually have her unique appeal ruined. WWE has been teasing Ripley's debut on WWE Raw for weeks, and the company set an official date of next Monday during last night's WWE Smackdown.

From a press release on WWE.com:

Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debut This is her brutality, and it has a new home on Monday Night Raw. Over the last several weeks, the WWE Universe and the Raw Women's Division have been warned, and this Monday, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley will finally arrive on Raw. Will Ripley be looking to put the red brand on notice right off the bat? Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

They made sure to mention her theme song in the press release, but how long before WWE replaces that with something written by their crappy new musicians to spite the old ones they don't want to pay royalties anymore to?

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the rest of Monday's Fastlane fallout edition of Monday Night Raw:

WWE Fastlane is the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania, and there is bound to be some major fallout for the Superstars of Raw this Monday. After it was announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, Sheamus has a bigger chip on his shoulder than ever before to prove he belongs in that spotlight. The score between these two former best friends will be settled at WWE Fastlane, but there is no telling what will happen when Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton finally meet face-to-face in the ring this Sunday. Who will emerge victorious in what promises to be a highly physical bout between McIntyre and Sheamus? What strange events will unfold when Bliss and Orton go one-on-one? Don't miss the fallout from WWE Fastlane this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

All of that drama and Rhea Ripley too? That almost sounds like it's worth sitting through a three-hour wrestling TV show for!