Rick and Morty: "A Rickconvenient Mort" Team Talks Emotional Gut Punch

If there's one thing we can say about writer Rob Schrab and director Juan Meza-León's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, it's that "A Rickconvenient Mort" was much more of an emotional gut-punch than we were expecting or had gotten in quite some time. In fact, we don't remember a time when every storyline in-play offered these powerful silences that forced viewers to stay in the moment (check out our full review here). But whether you saw the episode as a blunt, tough-love argument that mankind's attempts to save the planet at this point are useless or an outing that shows signs of hope for the family dynamic, there is a ton to unpack. Thankfully, the creative team behind the episode is here to offer some help.

In the following clip, Harmon, Schrab, and Meza-León explain what makes this episode so special and offer a breakdown of how the emotional chapter came together:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: A Rickconvenient Mort | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZPXuFZ1Ems)

Next up, we have a look back at Morty and Planetina's heartbreaking love affair via music video, set to the tune of "Flowers", featuring Ryan Elder & Mark Mallman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flowers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vNVGfjVgAE&t=9s)

Finally, a look back to the moment Morty met Planetina's four "kids"- who aren't exactly the wide-eyed altruists for the environment than they used to be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morty Meets The Tina-Teers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny9r5MBHmrQ)

