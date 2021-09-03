Rick and Morty: Christopher Lloyd Goes Rick Sanchez; S05 Finale Look

Okay, we were already expecting some cool thing ahead of this Sunday's one-hour, two-episode Season 5 finale of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. But to go along with a look at the finale's cold open that adds a ton more context to what we've seen previously (and why this could be a very ugly standoff between Rick and Morty), we have a look at a live-action Rick and Morty scene filmed for what we're assuming was to also help Adult Swim celebrate its 20th anniversary (I know, right?). Except this is the one that ties all of the Rick and Morty & Back to the Future comparison strings together. Which is a fancy way of saying that if you ever wondered if Christopher Lloyd could go from Doc Brown to Rick Sanchez, we have the proof that the answer is "YES!" below.

Here's a look at the video tribute to our dimension-hopping duo (with Jaeden Martell), followed by a post from director Paul B. Cummings promising some looks behind the scenes on how it all came together:

Meanwhile, the cold open to this weekend's season finale reveals that Morty has been using Rick's portal gun to clean up Rick's mistakes. At least that is until he gets a little portal fluid on his hand. Yup, it's as disturbing as it sounds…

Rick and Morty | S5E9 Cold Open: Morty Cleans Up Rick's Mess | adult swim

So with that in mind, here's another look at the extended trailer for this weekend's finale. In the following clip, the season-long tension between the dimension-hopping duo appears to have reached a boiling point. Morty dares Rick to replace him, with Rick apparently more than willing to oblige. Thus, the crows. But what would Rick really be like without Morty, and could the universe survive it? Here's a look at "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack":

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Extended Promo

Earlier this month, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim