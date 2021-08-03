Rick and Morty Creative Team Talk Gotron, Goodfellas & Rick's Boredom

As we mentioned in yesterday's update, there's still a lot we're processing from this past Sunday night's Jacob Hair-directed and John Harris-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" before we close the book on our review. So now that the Smiths have control of a disgustingly huge Incest Baby, where do things go from here? I'm guessing it won't be long before some forces out there who aren't Rick-friendly start setting their sights on him. Also, if you ever needed a painful example of why someone like Rick will always need a Morty by his side, it was pretty clear this week. But is that enough to stop the growing divide between them? And what's the deal with Space Beth and why can we imagine her heading off with Incest Baby to raise him. Thankfully, we have some thoughts on the episode from the creative team to shine a light on some of those topics.

Take a behind-the-scenes look at how the immense story of Gotron was brought to life and the lengths Rick will go to avoid being bored with producer Steve Levy, Hair, Harmon, and Harris in the following featurette on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion":

Over the weekend, Takashi Sano (Tower of God) returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider.

Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect- and stick around after for a rundown of the previously-commissioned Rick and Morty shorts:

Directed by Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

