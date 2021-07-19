Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon & Anne Lane on Rick & Jerry's Relationship

This past Sunday's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim series Rick and Morty was an effective exercise in exposing the pain/pleasure irony of the "Hellraiser" films. Directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Anne Lane, "Amortycan Grickfitti" also tackled teen took two distinctly different storylines and wove them into an overall message about fitting in and how "being cool" is in the eye of the beholder- and a very, very fleeting thing (check out our review here). Now, viewers are getting a chance to go behind the scenes to see how the episode came about.

In the following featurette, Harmon and Lane break down the confusing psychology of underworld dwellers (which is a nice way of saying that ur Cenobites-wannabes are stuck in an ironic pain/pleasure paradox) as well as the ever-evolving nature of Rick and Jerry's relationship:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VYx81MTBPQ)

In the following clip from "Amortycan Grickfitti," Rick's spaceship blackmails Summer, Morty, and Bruce Chutback, and takes them on a murderous joyride:

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now as we head into the second half of the fifth season, here's a look back at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

