Rick and Morty EP: Network Didn't Want Rick Too Messy in "Vindicators"

Rick and Morty EP Steve Levy on the network not wanting Rick so "messy" during S03E04: "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender."

Heading into the weekend, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Showrunner/EP Scott Marder and EP Steve Levy took part in a Reddit AMA, offering the latest updates on how things are looking with Season 9 and beyond, while also dropping some clues to what's to come. In addition, they shared some behind-the-scenes intel on some of the show's memorable episodes. One highlight was Levy's response when asked about one of the more memorable notes that they received from the network regarding a requested change for whatever reason. In August 2017's S03E04: "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," our dimension-hopping duo joins the super team on a mission to take down Worldender. One huge problem. Apparently, a very drunk Rick took out Worldender by himself, then set up a number of "Saw"-inspired challenges for them to overcome. It soooo doesn't go well, to put it lightly. At one point in the episode, Rick is discovered drunk and passed out – and did we mention that he also had explosive diarrhea sprayed all around the room? It seems Adult Swim didn't have a problem with Rick drunkenly crapping himself as much as they had a problem with the volume of diarrhea. "The amount of diarrhea around Rick in the 'Vindicators' episode in season 3," Levy shared.

In terms of the animated series' future, Levy shared that they "have season 9 in post, 10 in production, and 11 writing, so we are a lot further along than you think." Marder believes Season 8 will be hitting Adult Swim in Fall 2026. When asked if they believe the series will get a 13th season, Levy shared, "I believe we will," while Marder responded, "The lease on my Mazda Miata certainly hopes so!" When asked to apply the Harmontown "Olives" rating (5 olives being bad, one olive being good), Levy responded, "Season 9 is 1 Olive and 10 is 0 Olives. Actually that's tough I could go either way with those seasons. They are both some of our best work." For those who think the Emmy Award-winning series has lost its edge, Marder teased that Season 9 should take care of that: "I would say Season 9 will convince everyone we've got a full tank of gas left in us." Later in the AMA, Marder would add, "The episode ideas are still REALLY flowing, and Rick still has plenty of mean left in him."

It was back in the summer of 2022 when fans of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning animated series learned the truth behind one of the show's greatest mysteries. We know that our dimension-hopping duo joined the space-fairing team during Season 3, but what happened during that previous mission – the one that Rick and Morty weren't invited to join? That's where the 10-episode digital spinoff The Vindicators 2 comes in. Executive produced by Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series followed the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob, and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron. It's not pretty:

