Rick and Morty: Harmon, Roiland & Jeff Loveness Respond to Emmys Win

On Friday night, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty made it two years in a row, scoring another win for Outstanding Animated Program at the virtual Creative Arts Emmys 2020 awards ceremony. Following up last year's score for "Pickle Rick," this year saw "The Vat of Acid Episode" walk away with the prize. Directed by Jacob Hair and written by Jeff Loveness and Albro Lundy, the episode was joined in the category by Big Mouth "Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!," Bob's Burgers "Pig Trouble In Little Tina," BoJack Horseman "The View From Halfway Down," and The Simpsons "Thanksgiving of Horror." Now, we're hearing from some members of the creative team now that the reality of the win has (somewhat) settled in.

Here's a look at what Harmon and Roiland had to say about the win, with huge amounts of appreciation given to the episode's creative team as well as the other nominees in their category:

Meanwhile, Loveness went with a simple yet effective one word, three image response to his Emmys win:

Those officially recognized for the award also include Mike McMahan, Scott Marder, Keith Crofford, Rick Mischel, Richard Grieve, Mike Lazzo, Rob Schrab, James Siciliano, Wes Archer, Michael Waldron, Nick Rutherford, Lee Harting, Ollie Green, Sydney Ryan, J. Michael Mendel, and Nathan Litz.

Here's a look back to Harmon's reaction post to the nomination from July, which throws a ton of love at the creative team for making that episode work. Then, Loveness offers a sample of the brilliance that earned the Emmy attention.

This was nominated for an Emmy. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/57mhnvaB2X — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) July 28, 2020