Rick and Morty Nearly Killed Kevin Smith Creatively; Smith's 3 Fav Eps

As we inch ever so closer to the holiday season and the start of a new year, we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that we'll be getting some new Rick and Morty content before 2022 begins its s**t-show. We're not delusional so there aren't any fantasies about a sixth season until probably next spring/summer. Nope, we're thinking something along the lines of the animated "multiverse" specials we're been getting (more on that below). But even if we don't have any new content, the fifth season finale is just the perfect excuse we need to rewatch the previous seasons now that the Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland-created series has learned to embrace having canon. Now if you've never watched Rick and Morty, the holiday season is a great time to celebrate a little "Rickmas" by treating yourself to some Emmy Award-winning animated comedy. But don't take it from us, not when filmmaker and resident uber-geek Kevin Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) is on hand to explain how the genius of the show was almost too much to bear. Along with that, you can also find out why S01E02 "Lawnmower Dog", S03E03 "Pickle Rick", and S01E08 "Rixty Minutes" stand out for him in particular.

Here's a look at Smith explaining every possible reason why you should be watching… or rewatching… or re-rewatching (like us) Adult Swim's Rick and Morty over the holiday season (courtesy of HBO Max, of course):

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_246-G6DnuY)

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kdltv_CSHE)

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtgFmpkWA10&t=24s)

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSF5yoD-vC4&t=10s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Samurai and Shogun Part 2 | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jc184olN9Yg)

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9vcTf3_nro)