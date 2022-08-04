Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels & More: Adult Swim Block Party Schedule

Now that we know Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty will be heading back to Adult Swim on September 4th to kick off its sixth season, this weekend's Adult Swim Festival Block Party is taking on a ton more urgency. And there's a very good reason for that on Saturday, August 6th, because that's when the Rick and Morty panel will feature the cast & crew discussing the upcoming season and also include a preview of what's to come. But what if you're a fan of Aqua Teen Hunger Force? Or Smiling Friends? Or Run The Jewels? Or some fresh comedy & musical sounds? Well, Adult Swim has released the official schedule for the weekend for those who are attending and for those (like us) who are covering any news from the panels. And if you can't be there in person, you can track real-time updates on Instagram and Twitter.

An epic evening with Run the Jewels and Trackstar the DJ is the only way to kick off the weekend. Meanwhile, the Punch Line is serving a double-header — Rosebud Baker and Megan Koester at 6PM followed by Carmen Christopher, Shane Torres and Maddy Smith at 9PM. The PL is also serving Doctor to Doctor Nachos. Yum.

Saturday's main event is none other than Tierra Whack at the Fillmore with JEWELSSEA and DJ Diamond Kuts. Looking to get an early start? On Saturday afternoon, Hannibal Buress is taking over Brooklyn Bowl with a part-rap, part-comedy set as Eshu Tune. Vibes set by Chill Moody and Philadelphia's own brass band, Snacktime. The party at BB doesn't stop there. BIA and Fly Anakin are up next, followed by a late-night afterparty with RJD2. Do you love sitting down? Same. Don't miss one of our most-anticipated shows of the weekend at the Punch Line: Jo Firestone, Ana Fabrega, Conner O'Malley and River L. Ramirez. Prepare your abdominals for this one.

What music festival is complete without a fictitious metal band headlining? Dethklok closes out the block party on Sunday at the Fillmore. Don't miss a very special DJ set from Philly's own Sara Parker beforehand, too. For the early birds, catch Hop Along, Spirit of the Beehive and DeathbyRomy at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday afternoon. Don't risk missing Flo Milli that evening. Grab a day pass so you can hit every show on your punch list. The Punch Line has yet another double-header in store. Grab a couple drinks with Craig Conant, Jon DelCollo and Frank D. Neblett. But don't go anywhere — Brandon Wardell and Reggie Conquest with Chanel Ali are closing out the weekend.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: