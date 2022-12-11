Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 10 Review: Morty's Worst/Best Christmas

We've been saying all week that tonight's Season 6 finale of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty had us nervous for a whole number of reasons. Maybe it had to do with all of the personal growth we've seen coming from Jerry, Beth, Space Beth, Morty, and (especially) Rick – thanks in no small part to the influence of Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon). Was it always the healthiest at times? Well, no… but that's also part of the messiness that comes from wanting to become someone better (even though their "messiness" tends to come with a body count). I can't shake this feeling that something might be on the way that puts all of their growth to the test. It also might have to do with the fact that Evil Morty's been MIA since the end of last season, while Rick Prime's been roaming free since this season first started because I can't imagine two "big bads" like them being kept out of action for too long. On top of that, the episode wasn't featured much in previous trailers/teasers, and the two previews that were released vibed as if they were dancing around a much bigger story. So were we right? Did the season finale wrap up the season in a way that gave the past nine episodes meaning while setting the stage for the next season? It hit high notes on both of those accounts and brought in some generational "Star Wars" debating to mix things up. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as we do a deep dive into the season finale.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 10 Thoughts & Observations

Okay, before we get started seeing what "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" had to offer, we're reposting four random slices of speculation that we shared last week as a reminder just in case we end up being right. If we're wrong on all four, then please feel free to pretend as if you never saw these:

THEORY #1: Dr. Wong is being manipulated by Evil Morty, Rick Prime, or another "big bad. Either that or Dr. Wong was replaced at some point. So what would the purpose be? To control Rick, Morty, and everyone they love. To get them off their game for a final strike.

THEORY #2: Rick is actually Rick Prime, and the family is going to be forced to decide if they want to keep this Rick or fight to find their Rick. What would be really f***ed-up is if everyone but Morty chose the "healthier" Rick to have in their lives.

THEORY #3: This season is taking place outside of the normal canon, having something to do with where Evil Morty traveled to at the end of last season and what it was he was truly leaving behind. A pocket dimension, maybe?

THEORY #4: Based on one of the previews below, it appears we'll be getting an extended tour of exactly what Rick has going on under the house ("cool sushi spot"). We're wondering if this is one of those moments when Rick loses something foundational to him.

So we're kicking things off with "Santa Rick" as he gives out the gifts that we saw in one of the promos and the mini-clip released earlier today. And we're all about Summer wanting cash and Morty finally getting a "saber of light" (trademark & copyright issues, you know). Unfortunately, his "saber of light" might just destroy the planet.

Holy. Crap. Rick's been a robot since before the Knight of the Sun as he works on taking down Rick Prime.

Something to be said for the way Morty still thinks of others, telling Robot Rick to fake being real for the sake of the family.

Damn. So The President of the United States does not like "Star Wars," but that breakdown moment that Morty had was heartbreaking. Speaking of heartbreaking, it sure does seem like Robot Rick is getting… feelings.

Once again, Rick's toxicity causes a bad situation to get a lot worse. How much hate does he have to have inside of him to turn an AI "saber of light" with one mission in mind ends up turning on him?

Wow… Morty turning on Rick during last week's episode had a serious impact on Rick. His speech about letting people in, losing respect, and families dying was seriously harsh.

Wow. This really is the worst Christmas that Morty has ever had. Even The President of the United States turns on him (with a great speech that definitely touches upon the generational divide when it comes to "Star Wars").

Royal Crackers… America's Favorite Crackers??? Looks like Adult Swim has a new series debuting soon…

Meanwhile… Jerry is embracing Robot Rick as his father now. Until Morty exposes him, and then Beth, Space Beth & Summer tear him apart and mounts Robot Rick's head as the Christmas Tree's "angel."

So Morty & Robot Rick are taking on The President of the United States with the recovered "saber of light," and now the battle aboard The Space White House is on… with the fate of the "saber of light" on the line.

The President of the United States is definitely not a fan of Disney or what they've done with the "Star Wars" franchise.

Our Rick saves Robot Rick, Morty, and The President of the United States, as Rick finally owns up that he should've been more open with him. But while the ending is similar to ones we've seen in the past, there was something about Rick telling Morty that he was going to join him in his madness that was a little heartbreaking and foreboding. But it seems like we now have our theme for next season: Rick vs. Rick Prime. Only one of them is walking away from this. But is Rick dragging Morty into a doomed "Moby Dick" quest? And how will Space Beth, Beth, Summer & Jerry respond to Rick's betrayal? And with Morty seemingly getting the Rick he's been wanting all along, could his worst Christmas ever end up his best? Or a warning sign?

