Rick and Morty Season 6: Justin Roiland on "Rick Prime," Rick/Dr. Wong

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returning for its end-run of Season 6 episodes beginning this Sunday, viewers have had a lot to process so far as the Adult Swim series does a deep dive into embracing its canon. And with a teaser of what's to come raising even more questions, who better to provide some insight than co-creator Roiland? Speaking with Collider ahead of the show's return, Roiland discusses how he approaches voicing big bad Rick Prime (or "Ultimate Rick) and offers what he can when it comes to those scenes of Rick with Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon). Is Rick… going to therapy?

Does Voicing "Rick Prime" Require a Different Approach? "No, it didn't really change how I performed the character. I still think it's still the same kind of fun energy that I've put into the two characters that I always have. More than anything, it changes fans of the show and how they perceive our Rick, I think. It's an interesting thing. More that than anything else, just the way people perceive our Rick. There's a little more of just sadness underlying all of the darkness that he's got in him and the tortured nature that he has. But he's still an asshole, and he's still… well, you'll see. The rest of the season is great. It's fun to see where it goes."

Rick's Visit with Dr. Wong Is Part of an "Interesting Character Study": "I don't want to say too much. It's a different side of Rick, but he's doing it in a way where he feels in control of it. You know what I mean? Despite the fact that he's still doing it. But it is a sliver to a larger story that is an interesting character study of him, just exploring his relationship with why something keeps happening to him. What is he doing, what is his role and why this is continuing to happen? But there's a lot more going on in that episode. It is cool to have Susan Sarandon come back and reprise her role again as the therapist, the family therapist. It's awesome."

A Look at Rick and Morty S06E07 "Full Meta Jackrick" Cold Open

Adult Swim was kind enough to share the cold open for the seventh episode of the season, "Full Meta Jackrick" (which already offers a pretty hefty clue as to where this is all going), that recaps what went on earlier this season. Like when the duo met Jack the Ripper? Or Summer announced she was pregnant? How about when it was raining meatballs? Or attending Jerry's funeral? What about that time Rick and Morty helped Tony Hawk solve that murder? Of course, you remember! If you don't, that's okay… because neither does Rick. And that spells huge trouble as the duo finds themselves stuck in a "Previously On" trap that's keeping them from moving forward. Yeah, we know. Our head hurts, too. So to have your brain bleed ever so slightly, check out the following cold open for this Sunday's return of Rick and Morty (which is close to becoming our favorite cold open of the series run so far):

And here's a look back at the official teaser trailer released earlier this month for the return of Harmon and Roiland's Rick and Morty, hitting Adult Swim Screens this Sunday night, November 20th: