Rick and Morty Season 7 Ep. 8 Had No Right Being That Much Fun: Review

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" was a fun & refreshing break that worked on a number of levels.

After seven intensely excellent episodes this season, we had a feeling that we might be getting something that was big, bold & summer blockbuster-like with this weekend's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie." As we learned from the end credits to S02E05: "Get Schwifty" and the cold open to Sunday night's episode, Ice-T headed back home to Alphabetrium after helping our dimension-hopping duo save Earth from losing a very deadly singing competition. Having his exile lifted and his status reinstated, now-Water-T was able to finally reconcile with his father. But their reunion would be short-lived, with a surprise attack by the Numbericons proving fatal – sending Water-T on a mission to "crunch the numbers." But when his father leaves him with a prophecy to decipher, there's only one place Water-T can go for answers – a place he doesn't seem too thrilled to be visiting. With that in mind, I'm throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we explain why we appreciated "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" on a number of levels – and how it kept the season's winning streaking at eight-for-eight.

Holy shit, this was a fun episode! And it's allowing me to write something about the Adult Swim series that I haven't been able to write over the previous six seasons. It was nice to take a break from the hardcore canon we've gotten this season for a well-crafted, fun, over-the-top adventure that wore its messaging on its sleeve. It's why we had a deep appreciation for Water-T not remembering Morty or any of their previous adventures. Think of this episode as the Rick and Morty team's example of how they would produce their take on one of those old-school "ABC Schoolhouse Rock" specials.

You want a lesson on the importance of embracing & appreciating our differences? You've got it! You want an episode that actually inspires an interest in learning more about letters and numbers? You've got it! You want a story that shines a light on the tough job that teachers have and the difficulties of the teacher/student dynamic? You've got it! You want an episode that's a twisted yet loving homage to more than a dozen classic sci-fi & fantasy films? You've got it! You an Ice-T fan who wants to see the iconic rapper & actor get the respect he deserves? You've got it!

And yet, if you wanted to push all of that aside and just have a good time, everything you needed was right there. Serious props to director Lucas Gray and writer Rob Schrab for daring to feed us so much and still leave us wanting more. Here's hoping that the end credits that tease a sequel with Ice Cube also become a reality – and let's keep it Rick-free. It was nice to see Morty working without Rick as a safety net – offers us a better sense of what Morty brings to the table, too.

Rick and Morty S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" Extras

To offer some perspective, I thought I would pass along a look at the original end credits to "Get Schwifty" as well as the cold open to "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" to give you a better sense of where things were fleshed out to get us to the points storyline-wise:

