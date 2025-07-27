Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale "Hot Rick" Preview; David on "Curtis"

Along with our preview of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 finale "Hot Rick," Keith David teases what to expect from "President Curtis."

As San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) prepares to wrap up its run in a few hours, we're getting ready for what the eighth season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has to offer us. From what we've seen so far of S08E10: "Hot Rick," Jerry has some very clear and very pleasant memories of Rick being a great dad and granddad. Needless to say, that's a serious red flag for Rick, Beth, and Space Beth – though it appeared that Rick may know what's going on. With that in mind, here's a preview of what's ahead – along with a look back at the huge spinoff news that broke this weekend.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10: "Hot Rick" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 10: "Hot Rick" – Sometimes we try weird stuff to let go of the past. Written by Albro Lundy IV and James Siciliano.

President Curtis: Keith David Discusses Rick and Morty Animated Spinoff

Just when you thought that there wouldn't be anything major announced about Rick and Morty during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, because the season finale is tonight and we already know that the show's been renewed, Adult Swim went and surprised us with a spinoff. That's right, Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David will be reprising his role as President Curtis for an adult animated series of the same name from Rick and Morty EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. The series follows President Andre Curtis and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. Joining David are Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community).

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

