Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" Preview

Here's a look at our updated preview of tonight's Season 8 opening episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, S08E01: "Summer of All Fears."

Welcome back to our weekly look at the eighth season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, as we kick things off with a look at what Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" has to offer. Based on the title and the preview that it was released, it appears Summer (Spencer Grammer) will be getting the spotlight (and possibly some revenge?). Along with a preview of tonight's season opener, we also have a look at the season's new opening, two sneak peeks at what's to come this season, the episode titles announcement video, and more. In addition, series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder discuss how the death of Rick Prime will still have an impact on the family moving forward.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1: "Summer of All Fears" – Rick and Morty are back for series eight! Life has meaning again! In the opening episode, Rick tries to discipline the kids. Directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca and written by Jess Lacher. Here's a look at the new opening for the season, followed by two sneak peeks at tonight's opener:

In Summer's defense? Whatever ends up going down during the Season 8 premiere of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, no one can say that she didn't try to start her day feeling empowered and inspired. Unfortunately, in the clip you're about to see, the horrors of high school and being a teenager seemed committed to wrecking any hope Summer has for even one decent day. Are we worried about where this could all be leading? Oh yeah… because Summer is definitely her grandfather's granddaughter.

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

