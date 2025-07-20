Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8: Random Thoughts on S08E09: "Morty Daddy"

Daddy issues and pre-cog dining are on the menu during Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E09: "Morty Daddy." Here's a look at what went down...

I touched on it earlier this week during our preview for tonight's episode, but it bears repeating because it serves as a nice lead-up to our random thoughts on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E09: "Morty Daddy." If I were making a list of episodes that ran from best to worst, we would have to make room in the basement for S01E07: "Raising Gazorpazorp" (directed by Jeff Myers and written by Eric Acosta and Wade Randolph). Basically, Morty has a whole lot of sex with a sex robot that Morty pressured Rick into buying for him. The next thing we know, Morty is the father of a young-but-aging-quickly Gazorpazorpian he names Morty Jr. By the time the dust settled, Morty Jr. found out Morty lied to him and went on a rampage, Morty stopped Rick from killing his son, and Morty Jr. moves on with his life – only for him to write My (Horrible) Father, a successful book that makes Morty and the family look like abusers. You can understand why Jerry, Summer, Beth, and Rick aren't really all that sympathetic about Morty Jr. calling Morty from the hospital.

I found Morty a little too extra annoying for our liking, and Morty Jr. (a Gazorpazorpian and also Morty's son) obnoxiously forgettable. And yet, I'm actually excited to see that the episode is getting a follow-up, because it's an interesting test for a season that's been hitting strong on a whole number of levels. Can tonight's creative team do the near-impossible and get me to reconsider my feelings on the original episode – an episode that I've watched a half-dozen times and still haven't changed my mind on? If it can accomplish that feat, then Season 8 will hold an honor for me that the previous seven seasons can't claim bragging rights to. With that in mind, here's a look at my thoughts on what went down during S08E09: "Morty Daddy":

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 9: "Morty Daddy" Random Thoughts

Seriously. The family does not give a collective shit if Morty Jr. lives or dies – and Jerry does make a good point about pancakes.

Wow, so Downbeat: The Game is a gameshow now, too? Love the joke about "knowing the rules."

Morty Jr. wants to make right with his "mother" before he dies – and that's a problem.

Summer's not digging the avocado toast – it's wrecked everything.

We didn't see Morty and Morty Jr. having to run for their lives from being killed by Rick's trash dimension coming.

Summer and Rick have gone from Die Hard to Minority Report (told you Summer took the avocado toast personally).

Okay, seeing Pre-Cogs chilling at a pool and having a great time with Rick kinda rules.

HOW MUCH SEX HAS MORTY HAD?!?! HE'S FOURTEEN, RIGHT?

WHAT?!?!? Morty Jr. was lying about dying so he could have more material for "My (Horrible) Father II," since his other books haven't sold as well.

SIDE NOTE: Kinda glad we didn't get a Jerry/Beth follow-up from earlier.

That was a fun episode showcasing the importance of identity, self-worth, and how easy it is to assume that we know the people that we're close to. I'm still not sure about the Rick/Summer dynamic, but it was fascinating to see that the shady, sleezy apple doesn't fall far from the shady, sleezy tree when it comes to Morty and Morty Jr. Also, the Pre-Cogs looking to open a food truck just felt right, and I hope we get a chance to revisit Rick's garbage dimension.

