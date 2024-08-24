Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Max, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: The Anime Recaps What We Know About The Entropy Device

Here's a look at what we know so far about the Entropy Device in Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime.

If you're waiting to watch the next episode of Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime tonight when it airs, we will avoid diving into heavy spoilers. With that said, we are throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we're getting a chance to look back at what we know about that nasty little thing called the Entropy Device is all about – and the video below includes scenes from "Fighting Mother." At this point, we know that it can do some funky things in terms of reversing time – and then there's the matter of it dissolving lines between universes. It's easy to see why a lot of folks would want to know a whole lot more about it – and yet, we can't shake this feeling that we don't know quite everything about what it truly does yet. For now, check out the compilation video above that compiles all the intel we have so far…

Here's a look back at a preview for the second episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, "Fighting Mother," with tonight's episode airing in Japanese with English subtitles:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

