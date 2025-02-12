Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Ricky Starks, wrestling, WWE NXT

Ricky Starks Escapes AEW, Will Learn to Wrestle Correctly in WWE NXT

The Chadster reports on Ricky Starks finally seeing the light and joining WWE NXT, where he can learn to wrestle the right way instead of literally stabbing Triple H in the back! 🙌

Article Summary Ricky Starks debuts on WWE NXT, seeking redemption from AEW's clutches.

Starks can finally learn wrestling "the right way" at WWE Performance Center.

Keighleyanne ignores Chadster, thanks to Tony Khan's evil influence.

Tony Khan's AEW loses another talent to the superior WWE wrestling style.

The Chadster has some shocking news to report that will make all the true wrestling fans out there absolutely ecstatic! 🎉 Last night on WWE NXT, none other than Ricky Starks made his shocking WWE debut! 😮

The Chadster knows what you're thinking – isn't this the same Ricky Starks who has been literally stabbing Triple H in the back by working for Tony Khan's vanity project? Yes, it is! And while The Chadster isn't ready to completely forgive Starks for his transgressions against the wrestling business, The Chadster has to admit that seeking redemption by joining WWE is definitely a step in the right direction. 🙏

Just earlier this week, Starks was removed from the AEW roster page, which The Chadster is sure just absolutely devastated Tony Khan. 😂 The Chadster wouldn't be surprised if Tony Khan was crying into his pillow right now, and honestly? That's exactly what he deserves for trying to hurt WWE's business for all these years! 😤

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those disturbing dreams about him last night. The Chadster was walking through a WWE Performance Center hallway when suddenly Tony Khan appeared, wearing nothing but a Ricky Starks t-shirt and chasing The Chadster with a contract and a pen! Every time The Chadster would turn a corner, Tony Khan would be there, trying to get The Chadster to sign with AEW! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😰

But back to Starks – he showed up on NXT calling himself "wrestling's hottest free agent," which The Chadster thinks is pretty presumptuous considering he's been working for a company that real wrestling fans don't even watch! 🤔 The crowd did chant "Ricky," but The Chadster is pretty sure WWE probably had plants in the audience or maybe gave everyone instructions beforehand out of pity. That's just how professional WWE is! 💪

The best part about all of this is that now Ricky Starks can learn how to actually wrestle and cut promos the right way at the WWE Performance Center. As Bully Ray said on his podcast recently, "These AEW guys think they know how to work, but they've never learned the WWE style, which is objectively the only correct way to wrestle, brother." The Chadster agrees with Big Sexy 100%! But will Tony Khan accept this well-meaning advice with grace? 📝

If Starks works really hard and shows that he understands a single thing about the wrestling business, maybe one day he can make it to the main roster and become a solid lower midcard performer. That would be so much better than being wasted as a main event talent in AEW Dynamite or AEW Collision! 🌟

The Chadster had to celebrate this news with a White Claw seltzer, but The Chadster was so excited that The Chadster accidentally spilled it all over The Chadster's authentic WWE chair mat! When The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to help clean it up, she just said "Clean up your own mess for once" and went back to texting that guy Gary. This is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

It's just so great to see another wrestler finally escape Tony Khan's evil clutches and join the company that actually knows how to do wrestling right. The Chadster can't wait to see what Ricky Starks can do now that he's finally working for a real wrestling company! 🙌

