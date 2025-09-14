Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Ride with Norman Reedus

Ride with Norman Reedus S07E01 Preview: Kim Coates Joins The Ride

Kim Coates (The Walking Dead: Dead City, Sons of Anarchy) helps kick off the premiere of Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7. Here's a look...

Along with a rundown of what the viewers could expect from the third season of AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, this summer's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) also brought the news that Ride with Norman Reedus would return for Season 7 on Sunday, September 14th. The travel series follows motorcycle enthusiast Reedus as he embarks on epic road trips around the world, with each episode featuring Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend- exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

The lineup for this season includes Robert Patrick (Tulsa King; Peacemaker) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds), with special appearances by McBride and "Daryl Dixon" executive producers Scott M. Gimple and Greg Nicotero. Tonight, the adventure kicks off with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), who recently joined the TWD Universe during the second season of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Here's a look at the official overview and quick sneak peek at S07E01: "Walking Dead Country With Kim Coates," with the official trailer waiting for you above.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 Episode 1 Preview

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 Episode 1: "Walking Dead Country With Kim Coates" – Norman Reedus and actor Kim Coates reunite to ride through Georgia; together they reminisce about how far they've come in their careers and what it means to be part of "The Walking Dead" family. Directed by Josh Richards and written by Alec Michod.

The third season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!