Ripley: Netflix Releases New Look at Andrew Scott-Starring Series

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling novels, here's a look at Netflix & writer/director Steven Zaillian's Andrew Scott-starring Ripley.

Article Summary Netflix releases first-look images from Andrew Scott's series Ripley.

Ripley, moving from Showtime to Netflix, is set to debut in 2024.

Steven Zaillian plans to adapt all five Patricia Highsmith novels, one per season.

Series filmed across Italy as well as in New York City.

Earlier this year, the news hit that series writer & director Steven Zaillian's (Schindler's List, The Night Of) Andrew Scott (Fleabag)-starring drama series Ripley would be making the move from Showtime to Netflix. Now, the streamer is sharing some first-look images from the eight-episode take on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels. Here's our best look at Scott's Ripley yet, followed by a look back at what else we know about the streaming series so far ahead of its 2024 debut.

Zaillian's series focuses on Tom Ripley (Scott)- a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-patriot life in Italy, to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Dakota Fanning ("The Alienist" series) was cast as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who grows to suspect that some seriously dark motives underlie the affability of Mr. Ripley.

Zaillian's plan is to adapt each of Highsmith's five novels, with each book receiving its own eight-episode season. The five books in the series include The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Underwater. While the majority of the series was filmed in Italy under the supervision of line producer Enzo Sisti (The Two Popes, No Time to Die)- including locations around the Italian island of Capri, nearby island Ischia, the Amalfi Coast, and Rome and Palermo- additional filming also took place in New York. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Zaillian executive-produces the series alongside Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott is also serving as a producer on the project, with the series set to premiere in 2024.

