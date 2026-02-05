Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Rivals

Rivals Season 2 Teaser; David Tennant-Starrer Returns on May 15th

The series adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's hit 1980s bonkbuster Rivals returns for a second season on Disney+ and Hulu on May 15th.

Article Summary Rivals Season 2 premieres May 15 on Disney+ and Hulu with more 80s drama, intrigue, and sizzling romance.

David Tennant returns as Tony Baddingham, facing new battles for the Central South West TV franchise.

The season deepens boardroom wars, family secrets, and the glittering world of polo-obsessed Rutshire.

New cast members include Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett as key characters from Jilly Cooper's iconic novel.

Disney+ confirmed the award-winning 80s bonkbuster hit series Rivals will return for its second season on May 15th, with even more drama, wit, and desire. The second season continues the adaptation of the late and much-missed Dame Jilly Cooper's beloved novel, Rivals, introducing the glamorous world of polo and surprising new twists, alongside heightened boardroom drama and deeper romantic entanglements. The Hulu Original series will return in two six-episode batches; the first will debut on May 15 with a three-episode premiere, and the second batch will follow later in the year on Disney+ in the UK. Cooper's funeral was a star-studded affair attended by the cast and the Great and the Good of British high society.

In the second season of Rivals, the battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham, fresh from the bad bonk on his head in the season one finale cliffhanger, is determined to dismantle his rivals piece by piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested, and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?

Of course, David Tennant returns as the ghastly Lord Tony Baddington with Alex Hassell as Cooper's titular antihero Rupert Campbell-Black. The rest of the returning cast includes Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O'Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara, Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O'Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

The big gets for season 2 are Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell Black's former show-jumping coach and mentor. These are major characters from the novel that Rivals fans – for there are many! – have been waiting to see on TV. The first season of Rivals is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

