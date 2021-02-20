Riverdale: Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse & More Talk Time Jump Impact

One thing you have to give The CW's Riverdale credit for is that it doesn't waste any time- not even after a seven-year time jump. Now that Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang are ready to take a stand against Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), the real "fun" begins as the students have now become the teachers- and the last line of defense to keep Riverdale alive. Meanwhile, viewers started learning what the pre-season tease "The Lost Highway" was all about. But even with a dozen narrative plates spinning at the same time, there's still a lot we don't know about the gang and how they've changed since we last saw them. Thankfully, Lili Reinhart (Betty), Cole Sprouse (Jughead), Casey Cott (Kevin), Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha Tate), and Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty) are offering viewers some perspective on what impact the time jump's had on them.

Here's a look at what the cast sees in their respective character's future, followed by an overview and promo for next week's episode "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School":

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 6 "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School": BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High's newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott), and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode, written by Ariana Jackson.

