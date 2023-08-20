Posted in: CW, Preview, Riverdale, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nancy drew, preview, riverdale, the cw, trailer

Riverdale, Nancy Drew Finales: Key Art Countdown Posters Released

With The CW's Riverdale and Nancy Drew series finales hitting this week, CW18 Milwaukee has been releasing countdown key art posters.

This week is set to be a serious kick to the feels for fans of The CW's Riverdale and Nancy Drew. The former wraps up seven seasons with S07E20: "Goodbye, Riverdale" (written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa), while the Kennedy McMann-starring latter wraps up its run with S04E13: "The Light Between Lives" (directed by Amanda Row and written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover). Now, thanks to the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee, viewers are being treated to a series of countdown character profile key art posters reintroducing them to the familiar faces that they're gotten to know & love over the years – here's a look (followed by a look at what we know so far about both series finales):

Riverdale Series Finale Preview: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 20 "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Seven: Goodbye Riverdale": NOW LEAVING RIVERDALE (series finale) — Back in the present day and longing for her former life in Riverdale, 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to a special friend to help her relive her last day of senior year with her friends as they were, their memories restored. Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

What You Need to Know About Season 7

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale's Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

Nancy Drew Series Finale Preview: Images, Overviews & Trailers

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 13 "The Light Between Lives": SERIES FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew's mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past comes to an epic conclusion as they must contend with Nancy's most shocking discovery yet, one that will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace (Alex Saxon). Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor & Lauren Glover. Now, here's a look at the official series finale trailer:

What You Need to Know About Season 4

Season four of Nancy Drew begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with her yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace—whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy's exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy's efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything – and everyone – she's ever loved.

