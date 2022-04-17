Riverdale: New S06E11 Preview Images Go Timey-Wimey; S06E10 Reminder

Okay, let's get something out of the way right from the jump. If you thought The CW's Riverdale was (A) going to take Easter Sunday off or (B) would never introduce time travel into the show, then (A) we don't know what show you've been watching and (B) you clearly need to go back & watch the 100th episode again. Because between that, the return of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman, and a dozen other things (superpowers, anyone?), it's pretty clear that the show's going all-in on being the most "Riverdale" it could ever be. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview & promo for S06E10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes," followed by the preview images and episode overview for S06E11 "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America." And if Riverdale has any hope of surviving Percival's (Chris O'Shea) plans, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) will need to look to the past for any kind of advantage:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes": THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST MAN – To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America": RIVERDALE THROUGH THE YEARS — After learning that Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop's, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) searches for a way to fight back. But when she is targeted by one of Percival's accomplices, the incident sends her back in time and searching for answers. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Evan Kyle.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).