Riverdale S06E02 Preview: Cheryl Learns Some "Ghost Stories" Are Real

After last week's heart-wrenching visit to Rivervale left KJ Apa's Archie more than a but "heartbroken," we have a look at what an "afterlife with(out) Archie" looks like (see what we did there, right?) And Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) hasn't even entered the scene yet. But while you wait, we have some titles, an episode overview, and preview images to help piece the clues together. Next week's episode is titled "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories," and now we have a look at the episode's official overview (not available during our last preview) that shows that while Archie's sacrifice may have helped with the maple trees? There's a lot more for the town of what used to be Riverdale to be worried about.

In fact, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) gets a not-so-subtle preview of a particularly nasty spirit that's found its way to Rivervale to raise holy hell in the following preview for tonight's episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale 6×02 Sneak Peek "Ghost Stories" (HD) Season 6 Episode 2 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7VLpjPWHvU)

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 "Chapter Ninety-Seven: Ghost Stories": THE HAUNTING OF RIVERVALE – A vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrives in Rivervale to terrorize the rainy town. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) find themselves in the specter's path and must seek Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) help to protect the children in Rivervale, including Baby Anthony. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), along with Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton), experience their own hauntings that begin to put a strain on their respective relationships. Drew Ray Tanner and Casey Cott also star. This episode was written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg and directed by Gabriel Correa.

The following week, we have "Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher" (directed by Jeff Woolnough and written by Greg Murray) where Rivervale gets a visit from a mysterious figure (Graham Phillips' Nick St. Clair but maybe not really Nick St. Clair?) that results in our "traitors" (grrrrr) facing some serious ultimatums. And yes, we have preview images for both waiting for you below:

Last month, Shipka took some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)":

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down.