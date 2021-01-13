Riverdale Season 5 E02 Preview: The Preppy Murders Case Takes a Twist

By now, fans of The CW and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale know that the fifth season will be kicking off with a wrap-up to the gang's senior year before a major time-jump starting with the fourth episode. We've seen previews for the series' return that focuses on senior prom- but even in the midst of such a festive celebration, there's still the deadly mystery of those videotapes that needs to be solved. And it appears that's exactly what's going to be taking front-and-center in the second episode "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders." As you're about to see in the following preview images, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation takes some seriously twisted turns- while the entire gang begins making some life-altering decisions that will be playing out in huge ways before too long.

Riverdale season 5, episode 2 "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders": GAME CHANGER — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father's death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move. Mädchen Amick and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Devon Turner

The fourth season of Riverdale began with a funeral and tribute to Archie's late father, the beloved Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). Throughout the season, Archie (KJ Apa) tried to live up to his father's memory by mentoring youths at his Community Center with the help of his pals Reggie (Charles Melton) and Munroe Moore. But the shadow of that tragedy loomed over Archie—and only darkened when Fred's brother Frank arrived, bringing unforeseen complications with him, much to the chagrin of Archie's mother (Molly Ringwald).

Meanwhile, after Betty (Lili Reinhart) saved her mom (Mädchen Amick) and sister from the Farm cult, she joined her brother Charles's Junior F.B.I. Training Program. Veronica (Camila Mendes) found herself locked in a season-long battle with her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and half-sister Hermosa over her burgeoning maple rum business. And, at the urging on FP (Skeet Ulrich), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) enrolled in a new school, Stonewall Prep, only to be caught up in a mystery that involved his grandfather, the secret author of a series of teen detective novels called "The Baxter Brothers." His classmates turned out to be killers—and it was up to Betty and Jughead (pretending to be dead) to solve the murder of…Jughead Jones!

At Thistlehouse, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) was trapped in a gothic nightmare, fighting her demons, literal and metaphoric, with the loving support of her girlfriend Toni (Vanessa Morgan). She finally put her brother Jason to rest while maintaining her control over the Vixens as resident HBIC against Principal Honey (Kerr Smith). Kevin (Casey Cott) got dragged into an illicit tickle scheme, but still found time to put on a Variety Show with hit songs from "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

And throughout the season, disturbing unmarked videotapes kept appearing on our characters' doorsteps, ensuring that there would be one more mystery to solve. Season five of Riverdale will begin with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will reconnect with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…