Riverdale Season 5: So What DOES Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!

With less than two weeks to go until The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale returns for a fifth season, viewers have gotten solid looks at the time jump that Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the rest of the gang will be going through after the third episode. Just yesterday, we learned that Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's not-so-nice bigwig husband (yup). But looking back over our coverage, we realized we missed something that could be either pretty big or an example of screwing with the fans.

In Aguirre-Sacasa's previous post that spotlighted Morgan's Toni post-time jump, there was a comment from Petsch that hit after we went to post with the original video that drops about ten-tons of questions onto the table: "So happy someone takes over after what happens to Cheryl 🥴🥴🥴" Okay, our dumpster fires of speculation are raging because we saw a video of Cheryl after that one posted so this could all be an example of a little social media messing around. But then this is Riverdale and how much can we really tell from a dance-off? Could the "what happens" to Cheryl be the loss of the Blossom fortune? Hmmm…

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.