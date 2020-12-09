Riverdale Season 5 Trailer: For Some, It Really Will Be The Last Dance

If you've been following over coverage over the past few weeks then you know we've been tracking Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's steady flow of disturbing teases got the upcoming fifth season. We've been offered looks at a demonic-looking truck with warnings about "The Lost Highway." We've seen Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" and KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode." We've speculated over key art that got our hopes up for an "Afterlife with Archie" adapt raging again, and tried figuring out if what's around the bloody phone receiver was ice or glass (yup, you just read "bloody phone receiver").

But what does it all mean? Well, the following official trailer for the series' return might help answer some of those questions- though from the looks of things? We feel like you might be left with a lot more questions (and a few dropped-jaws)- and keep an ear out for the ten-ton "truck" clue that's dropped:

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.