Riverdale Season 6 CAOS: Caroline Day's Role Has Greendale Connections

Because The CW's Riverdale doesn't have enough folks walking around for us to second-guess on a regular basis as we still try to figure out what the real "big picture" plan in play is. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Caroline Day (Billions) has joined the cast of the long-running series in a major recurring role. Day's Heather is a librarian in Greendale and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) long-rumored junior-high sweetheart. After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her… much to Nana Rose's (Barbara Wallace) disapproval. Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with the secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better. Hmmm… Greendale? That sounds familiar…

Now here's a look at the promo and official overview for Riverdale S06E13 "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 13 "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris": MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

