Well, that didn't take long. Less than a week after fans of Riverdale got a look at Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield) back on set for Episode 515 "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats" (written by Ariana Jackson and Evan Kyle and directed by Robin Givens aka Josie's mom Sierra McCoy), guess what? Production on the August-returning fifth season has officially wrapped- with series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa taking to Instagram to post a look at the cast to mark the occasion. The news comes as the series prepares to wrap up its current season starting later this summer, and with a sixth season loving to Tuesday nights with The Flash and kicking off with a five-episode "event" of some type.

"Aaaand that's a wrap on Season Five of [Riverdale]. So grateful to everyone who worked on this crazy show this crazy year, under crazier-than-usual circumstances. All the writers and directors and editors. And especially our tireless, amazing all-star cast and our beyond heroic crew, who somehow kept the ship on course. (Special shout-out to [Robin Givens] for bringing us home.) Really excited about our next batch of episodes. They're some of the best we've done. And after that, a break," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa in the wrap post- followed by a long string of emojis teasing what's to come for Season 6- possibly for that multi-episode "event" that we mentioned earlier: "And after that…💥🚀💋🔥💃🏾👯‍♀️🌪🤡👽👀👫👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏽👠🕷🐍🦂🦋🐀🍒🍔❤️‍🩹💍🤰🏼🌊🎰"

Now here's a look at what's to come this summer when The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of Season 5:

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

