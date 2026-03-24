Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker S01E04 In Vanity Veritas: Suburban Housewife Murder Mystery

Scott Speedman's RJ Decker is in the middle of a suburban housewife murder mystery in tonight's episode, S01E04: "In Vanity Veritas."

Article Summary Scott Speedman’s RJ Decker faces a suburban housewife murder mystery in S01E04: "In Vanity Veritas"

Episode 4 finds Decker tangled in secrets as Catherine fears he’s getting too close to Emi

Official previews, trailers, and overview tease tonight’s gripping new case

We also have a look at the next episode, "Burn Notice," as Decker investigates a targeted Little League coach

Scott Speedman's ex-con/private investigator RJ Decker decides to spend a little time in the suburbs. No, not to sip an Espresso at a sidewalk cafe or get some great deals at some high-end discount stores. In tonight's episode of ABC's hit series, S01E04: "In Vanity Veritas," Decker finds himself in the middle of a mystery involving a murdered suburban housewife. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's case. Following that, check out the overview for the next episode, March 31st's S01E05: "Burn Notice."

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E04 & S01E05 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 4: "In Vanity Veritas" – R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery. Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 5: "Burn Notice" – R.J. unravels the truth about a Little League coach whose family is being mysteriously targeted. Meanwhile, R.J.'s parole officer worries that he is pushing the boundaries of his conditional release.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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