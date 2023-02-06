South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman With Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park returning to Comedy Central for Season 26, here's a preview for Season 26 Episode 1 "Cupid Ye."

Fans were greeted with the good news last month when the official teaser for Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park used a very threatened Butters to drive home the point that the long-running animated series would be returning to Comedy Central for Season 26 beginning on Wednesday, February 8th. In the season-opener "Cupid Ye," Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it. Uh-oh. And in the following clip, Craig and Scott have a movie pitch for Kyle… why Kyle, you might be asking. Well… you know what? We'll let the trio answer that for us…

And don't forget that the all-new episodes will also be finding their way onto SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. Now, here's a look at Season 26 Episode 1 "Cupid Ye," premiering this Wednesday, February 8th, at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central:

And here's a look back at the updated teaser, which was released last month confirming the animated series' return:

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award-winning animated series co-created by Parker and Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves quite a time. MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with new movies already confirmed for 2023). Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.