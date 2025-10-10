Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: rooster fighter

Rooster Fighter English Dub Trailer, Opening Sequence Released

Here's the English dub trailer for VIZ Media and Adult Swim's Rooster Fighter, and the opening featuring "What's a Hero?" by DARUMA Rollin'.

Article Summary Rooster Fighter drops an English dub trailer and action-packed opening sequence featuring DARUMA Rollin'.

VIZ Media and Adult Swim team up to bring the highly anticipated Rooster Fighter anime in Spring 2026.

Main character Keiji, the heroic rooster, faces giant monsters to defend humanity with unmatched bravery.

Updated Japanese and English voice casts announced for lead roles, including Kenta Miyake and Patrick Seitz.

Keiji is a lot of different things, but an ordinary rooster isn't one of them. What he is, though, is humanity's greatest defender. Though his opponents may be ten stories tall, that's nothing compared to just how big Keiji's stout heart is – especially when he unleashes his fearsome battle cry—"Cock-a-Doodle-Doo!" Written and illustrated by Shū Sakuratani and serialized in Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga website since December 2020, Rooster Fighter sold us just on its premise alone (and we've been nothing but impressed ever since). Thanks to the VIZ Media panel at New York Comic Con 2025, we're not only getting an English dub trailer for the Spring 2026-premiering anime but also a look at its opening sequence featuring "What's a Hero?" by DARUMA Rollin', both waiting for you below.

In addition, the voice cast for the upcoming anime was updated to now include Kenta Miyake as Keiji, Mariko Honda as Elizabeth, Shiori Izawa as Piyoko, Tomohiro Ono as Keisuke, and Mitsuaki Kanuka as Morio, Yuko Kaida as Kugone, Natsumi Fujiwara as Hikari, Jun Kasama as Yuji, Akio Otsuka as Keizan, and Hikaru Tono as Sara. The English dub cast includes Patrick Seitz as Keiji, Luci Christian as Elizabeth, Kimoy Lee as Piyoko, Robbie Daymond as Keisuke, and Roger Rose as Morio.

Here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released in 2024, with Rooster Fighter set to start hitting screens in Spring 2026:

"'Rooster Fighter' is finally being made into an anime! Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true!" Sakuratani shared in a statement when news of the anime was first announced last summer. "This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you. I believe 'Rooster Fighter' is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors, all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

The anime is directed by Daisuke Suzuki, and the series composition is handled by Hiroshi Seko. Joseph Chou produces, with animation production handled by Sanzigen. In addition, Sola Entertainment produces, with VIZ Media and HERO's set for anime production.

