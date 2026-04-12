Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 "Cop Hawk" Preview: Greg Takes In Tommy

Greg helps out Tommy, Katie confronts a student, and Dylan continues to shine in tonight's episode of HBO's Rooster, S01E06: "Cop Hawk."

Article Summary Rooster gets renewed for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 Episode 6 premiere on HBO.

Greg offers Tommy a place to stay while navigating a new romantic relationship.

Katie confronts the culprit behind controversial campus graffiti in a tense encounter.

Dylan stands out in a new role, while Sunny weighs a high-profile job offer.

While there's a whole lot of ground being covered in tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster, we thought we might kick off this preview with some important real-world news. Heading into the weekend, the word came down that the hit comedy series will be back for a sophomore year/second season. "We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast," Lawrence shared when the good news hit. "It's been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me." Of course, there's still a lot of ground to cover with this season and where it will leave Greg's (Carell) headspace heading into a second season – and that brings us to our preview for S01E06: "Cop Hawk." Here's a look at the official overview, preview, and image gallery for tonight's next chapter:

Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 "Cop Hawk" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 "Cop Hawk" – While relishing in his new fling, Greg offers Tommy a place to crash; Katie confronts the student behind some personal campus graffiti; Dylan impresses Walt in her new role; Sunny wrestles with a prestigious job offer. Directed by Jonathan Krisel, Bill Lawrence, and Matt Tarses.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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