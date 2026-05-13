Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 5 Confirmed for Netflix Premiere in 2027

Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza-starring Bridgerton Season 5 will debut on Netflix in 2027.

Article Summary Bridgerton Season 5 is officially set for a 2027 Netflix premiere, confirmed during Netflix’s Upfronts 2026 event.

Hannah Dodd and Masali Baduza lead Bridgerton Season 5 as Francesca and Michaela Stirling, the new central couple.

Jess Brownell says Bridgerton Season 5 centers queer love, queer joy, and “big-time yearning” instead of trauma.

Production on Bridgerton Season 5 is already underway, with Francesca’s story jumping ahead two years after John’s death.

Near the end of March, fans of Showrunner Jess Brownell and EP Shonda Rhimes's Bridgerton learned that not only was production underway on the fifth season, but also that the season's lead couple would be Hannah Dodd's Lady Francesca Stirling and Masali Baduza's Michaela Stirling. Now, they're learning that Season 5 will hit screens in 2027, as confirmed by Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, during the streaming service's Upfronts 2026 presentation.

Bonded by the death of Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli), the fifth season will check in with them after a two-year time jump. "It feels groundbreaking. Obviously, there are a lot of great shows that have depicted queer love. We're not the first by any means," shared Brownell says. "But to make an entire Bridgerton season about a sapphic relationship feels huge." Joining the cast this season are Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling, Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson, and Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth.

"[Queer love stories] have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas — and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist," Dodd noted. Baduza added, "It's been really special to have Jess guide us on this journey, because she's very excited about this story. What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and [giving them] a happily ever after." If there's already a foundational theme to the season, the showrunner shares that it would be yearning. "If there's anything really specific about this season, it is the yearning. It's big-time yearning," she noted. "It's going to be a season about queer joy. It is not going to be a season about queer trauma. … We're having so much fun!"

Inspired by Author Julia Quinn's novel When He Was Wicked, here's the overview for Season 5: "The fifth season of Bridgerton spotlights introverted middle daughter Francesca. Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John's cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca's complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions."

"I've said from the beginning that this show, in so many ways, is about allowing people to see themselves represented, allowing themselves to dream, and imagine themselves in these fantastical roles," Brownell says. "It never felt right to not be inclusive of queer love as well within that fantasy."

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