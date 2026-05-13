Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2026 Tribeca Festival

2026 Tribeca Festival Reveals Its Full Games Program

The 2026 Tribeca Festival has revealed its full lineup of Games programming, including the selected titles and special events

Article Summary 2026 Tribeca Festival unveils its complete Games program, with official selections and special events set for June 3-14 in NYC.

Tribeca Festival 2026 game picks include world, North American, and New York premieres from indie creators across the globe.

Highlights include Escape The Internet: Part 2, LOFSÖNG, There Are No Ghosts At The Grand, and ROCKBEASTS.

Special Tribeca Festival talks spotlight maximalist aesthetics, Control Resonant, game audio design, and Dan Houser.

Organizers for the 2026 Tribeca Festival have officially revealed the full lineup for the Games programming at the festival. The team has chosen all of the games that will be a part of this year's selection to check out as part of the festival displays, as well as special events that will be taking place as part of the programming. We have the full details for you below, as the event will take place from June 3-14 in New York City.

2026 Tribeca Festival: Complete Games Program

Milktooth Project , (United Kingdom) World Premiere. Milktooth is a UK-based independent games studio built on a shared ambition: to make you laugh before breaking your heart. The studio is currently developing its unannounced debut title.

, (United Kingdom) World Premiere. Milktooth is a UK-based independent games studio built on a shared ambition: to make you laugh before breaking your heart. The studio is currently developing its unannounced debut title. Demi and the Fractured Dream , (United States) – New York Premiere. In this enchanting action-adventure, play as Demi and venture through the world of Somnus. Tackle dungeons filled with environmental puzzles, use your wide arsenal of attacks, spells, and tools to vanquish void monsters, and defeat the three Accursed Beasts of legend.

, (United States) – New York Premiere. In this enchanting action-adventure, play as Demi and venture through the world of Somnus. Tackle dungeons filled with environmental puzzles, use your wide arsenal of attacks, spells, and tools to vanquish void monsters, and defeat the three Accursed Beasts of legend. Drifted , (Japan) – North American Premiere. A paper airplane ventures into a vast world of darkness. Drifted is a narrative-driven platformer.

, (Japan) – North American Premiere. A paper airplane ventures into a vast world of darkness. Drifted is a narrative-driven platformer. Escape The Internet: Part 2 , (United States of America, Brazil) – World Premiere. From legendary creator Lucas Rizzotto, Escape The Internet is a new genre of gaming that shatters the 4th wall and brings audience interaction to the next level as you and hundreds of strangers must work together with your phones to escape the A.I. apocalypse. Experience wild interactive set pieces, uncover the secrets of the people sitting next to you, and evade monsters in a deep mystery full of colorful characters. Time is of the essence: every audience member is infected with terminal brainrot and can be possessed by an algorithmic demon at any moment. Your future, and the future of the entire internet, is at stake.

, (United States of America, Brazil) – World Premiere. From legendary creator Lucas Rizzotto, Escape The Internet is a new genre of gaming that shatters the 4th wall and brings audience interaction to the next level as you and hundreds of strangers must work together with your phones to escape the A.I. apocalypse. Experience wild interactive set pieces, uncover the secrets of the people sitting next to you, and evade monsters in a deep mystery full of colorful characters. Time is of the essence: every audience member is infected with terminal brainrot and can be possessed by an algorithmic demon at any moment. Your future, and the future of the entire internet, is at stake. Forever Ago , (Germany) – New York Premiere. Following a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road trip adventure, you'll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting people, and even make some new friends.

, (Germany) – New York Premiere. Following a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road trip adventure, you'll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting people, and even make some new friends. Kidbash : Super Legend, (Indonesia) – North American Premiere. In this nostalgic roguelike action-platformer, awaken in a world of forgotten game characters as a hero with no memory of his past. After failing to save a nearby village from destruction, can you rise, rebuild, and rediscover the true meaning of being a hero?

: Super Legend, (Indonesia) – North American Premiere. In this nostalgic roguelike action-platformer, awaken in a world of forgotten game characters as a hero with no memory of his past. After failing to save a nearby village from destruction, can you rise, rebuild, and rediscover the true meaning of being a hero? LOFSÖNG, (Italy) – World Premiere. LOFSÖNG is a stunning art-driven narrative adventure game across deep time ages. Explore vast brutalist landscapes to uncover traces of meaning left in stone and sound, and build a bridge between what once was and what may still come.

Rebounder , (Canada) – World Premiere. Rebounder is a precision platformer set in a four-ink, pulp-print world. Grab, throw, bounce through an off-world worksite with trick-shot ricochets and fast retries. May induce speedrunning mania.

, (Canada) – World Premiere. Rebounder is a precision platformer set in a four-ink, pulp-print world. Grab, throw, bounce through an off-world worksite with trick-shot ricochets and fast retries. May induce speedrunning mania. Rivage , (Canada) – New York Premiere. Rivage is an immersive sci-fi puzzle adventure set aboard the A.R.E.S. space station. Wake up as Miranda, forced to explore and solve intricate puzzles to unravel the fate of your missing crew.

, (Canada) – New York Premiere. Rivage is an immersive sci-fi puzzle adventure set aboard the A.R.E.S. space station. Wake up as Miranda, forced to explore and solve intricate puzzles to unravel the fate of your missing crew. ROCKBEASTS , (Poland) – New York Premiere. ROCKBEASTS is a rock & roll management RPG set in an alternative 90s America. This comedy-drama puts you behind the scenes of the music industry's brutal reality, where every choice shapes your band's journey from garage obscurity to stardom.

, (Poland) – New York Premiere. ROCKBEASTS is a rock & roll management RPG set in an alternative 90s America. This comedy-drama puts you behind the scenes of the music industry's brutal reality, where every choice shapes your band's journey from garage obscurity to stardom. There Are No Ghosts At The Grand , (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Inherit a crumbling English hotel and restore it by day—while battling ghosts by night. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a twisting supernatural plot, this is a musical mystery unlike any other.

, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Inherit a crumbling English hotel and restore it by day—while battling ghosts by night. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a twisting supernatural plot, this is a musical mystery unlike any other. Truck-Kun Is Supporting Me From Another World?! , (United States) – New York Premiere. Inspired by the anime and manga subgenre of Isekai, Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! revels in absurdism while simultaneously grounding itself with sharp satire that reflects real life. Smash through objects at high speed to power up the corporate ladder climber in a dangerous medieval fantasy world.

, (United States) – New York Premiere. Inspired by the anime and manga subgenre of Isekai, Truck-kun is Supporting Me From Another World?! revels in absurdism while simultaneously grounding itself with sharp satire that reflects real life. Smash through objects at high speed to power up the corporate ladder climber in a dangerous medieval fantasy world. Virtue and a Sledgehammer, (Ireland, Spain) – New York Premiere. In Virtue and a Sledgehammer, explore the remains of your hometown haunted by the android ghosts of your digitized neighbors. There won't always be a clear path, so create your own by knocking down any structures that stand in your way.

Special Events

BOLD CHOICES: THE RISE OF MAXIMALIST AESTHETICS – Following years of a minimalist wave threaded through different industries and artistic mediums, maximalism feels abundant again. There will always be space for all the forms, but how do bold and distinct aesthetic decisions create a singular tone? What does that mean for the kind of art and experiences we explore?

Location: Storytelling Summit – Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios

Date/Time: Friday, June 12 at 5:00pm

Following years of a minimalist wave threaded through different industries and artistic mediums, maximalism feels abundant again. There will always be space for all the forms, but how do bold and distinct aesthetic decisions create a singular tone? What does that mean for the kind of art and experiences we explore? Storytelling Summit – Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios Friday, June 12 at 5:00pm CONTROL RESONANT – BEYOND THE OLDEST HOUSE – After Jesse Faden goes missing following the events at The Oldest House, her younger brother Dylan takes center stage, wielding the Aberrant and shouldering the burden of saving a twisted Manhattan. Join Creative Director Mikael Kasurinen (Quantum Break, Control) in conversation with Tribeca alum Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) as they discuss the craft, mechanics, explorations, and inspirations poised to make another breathtaking experience in the highly anticipated Control Resonant.

Location: SVA Theatre

Date/Time: Friday, June 12 at 8:30pm

After Jesse Faden goes missing following the events at The Oldest House, her younger brother Dylan takes center stage, wielding the Aberrant and shouldering the burden of saving a twisted Manhattan. Join Creative Director Mikael Kasurinen (Quantum Break, Control) in conversation with Tribeca alum Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) as they discuss the craft, mechanics, explorations, and inspirations poised to make another breathtaking experience in the highly anticipated Control Resonant. SVA Theatre Friday, June 12 at 8:30pm WORLDBUILDING THROUGH SOUND AND DESIGN – Whether a blood-pumping metal guitar crescendo adds shockwaves to a boss battle, or the quick theme highlights a new buff or collectible, music and sound design take entertainment to new heights. Join representatives from the Tribeca 2026 Games Official Selections to discuss the intricacies of implementing sound alongside design and game-breaking interaction to create visceral experiences.

Location: Storytelling Summit – Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios

Date/Time: Saturday, June 13 at 11:00am

Whether a blood-pumping metal guitar crescendo adds shockwaves to a boss battle, or the quick theme highlights a new buff or collectible, music and sound design take entertainment to new heights. Join representatives from the Tribeca 2026 Games Official Selections to discuss the intricacies of implementing sound alongside design and game-breaking interaction to create visceral experiences. Storytelling Summit – Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios Saturday, June 13 at 11:00am LUMINARIES: DAN HOUSER'S ABSURD VENTURES – Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games and the creative force behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, now leads the storytelling-driven company Absurd Ventures. Since its launch, Absurd has expanded across mediums with projects including the chart-topping audio series A Better Paradise, the bestselling comic American Caper, and new animation and video game worlds in development. In this conversation, Dan Houser and his longtime writing partner Lazlow explore their approach to worldbuilding and the evolution of storytelling beyond video games alongside several of Absurd's key partners from Dark Horse, Smilegate, and more.

Location: Storytelling Summit – Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios

Date/Time: Saturday, June 13 at 3:00pm

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