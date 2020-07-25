Rooster Teeth SDCC Panel: Red vs. Blue Returns, RWBY Updates & More

Production company Rooster Teeth's panel this year at SDCC aka Comic-Con@Home did not pass on the news and details just because it was at home this year and everyone was relegated to little zoom boxes. Yssa Badiola, Torrian Crawford, Barbara Dunkelman, Fiona Nova, Kerry Shawcross, and special guest F.J. DeSanto chatted, answered fan-submitted questions and revealed details on programming line-up. So what do fans have to look forward to? How about RWBY Volume 8, Transformers: War for Cybertron, Red vs Blue: Zero, and Recorded by Arizal?

Red vs. Blue: Zero will premiere this fall and star Achievement Hunter member Nova in the lead role of Agent One. Red vs. Blue: Zero is written and directed by first-time showrunner Crawford (Death Battle). In Red vs. Blue Zero, a mysterious syndicate leader known only as Zero seeks an Ultimate Power, and a ragtag team of heroes and misfits called SHATTER SQUAD must work together to save the galaxy.

Recorded by Arizal follows Arizal, a smart, inquisitive teenage girl on the brink of adulthood and in pursuit of her dream career – to become a Record Keeper. The 2D animated series is helmed by Rooster Teeth Animation Director Badiola, premiering on July 13 and running until August 3.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy will premiere on Netflix on July 30. On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe's origin story. Showrunner and executive producer DeSanto joined the panel to talk about the series and his experience working with Rooster Teeth Studios on the production (and introduced viewers to Miles Luna as fan-favorite Cliff Jumper).

RWBY Volume 8 continues production from home and is still slated to premiere later this year. In Volume 8, our heroes' worst fears have finally been realized: Salem is here, and the timing couldn't be worse for the divided Kingdom of Atlas. Fear has turned friends into enemies, while doubt threatens to splinter humanity's remaining allies. With both Salem and Ironwood stacking the odds against them, and the fate of Remnant at stake, it's up to team RWBY to make their play before it's too late.

In addition, RWBY is collaborating with artist Babs Tarr to release a limited collection of RWBY merch that will be available later this year. The RWBY Volume 7 soundtrack is set to drop on July 31 on all streaming platforms, and will also be available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. And the RWBY swag parade continues, with Good Smile Company and Rooster Teeth partnering to release a collection of RWBY Pop Up Parade collectibles, beginning August 3rd with a Ruby figure.

All-in-all, I cannot wait for the back half of this year with the number of good shows and goodies. Rooster Teeth is working hard this year to spoil us content-wise, and I am absolutely here for it!