STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur Is Bringing The Arena to SDCC 2025

STARZ and EP Steven S. DeKnight's Nick Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur is set to make a major impact during SDCC 2025.

Article Summary Spartacus: House of Ashur brings fans an SDCC 2025 panel featuring cast and creators.

Liam McIntyre moderates the panel, with insights from executive producer Steven S. DeKnight.

The series explores Ashur's altered fate as a Roman-rewarded traitor now running his former gladiator school.

Panel attendees get a first look at the show's alternate history, cast, and creative process.

Though STARZ's ten-episode series Spartacus: House of Ashur won't be hitting screens until the fall, fans of the franchise attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC 2025) are going to get a chance to learn a whole lot more about what the series has to offer. Moderated by Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Legend of Hercules), who played Spartacus in Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series, the panel will include executive producer Steven S. DeKnight and stars Nick E. Tarabay, Graham McTavish (Korris, Ashur's Doctore), Tenika Davis (Achillia, a fierce gladiatrix), Jordi Webber (Tarchon, a brash and headstrong gladiator), Jamaica Vaughan (Hilara, a young, elevated house slave, deeply in love with Ashur), and Jaime Slater (Cornelia, the ruthless wife of Julius Caesar). Here's a look at the official overview of the SDCC 2025 panel, taking place on Saturday, July 26th:

"A Return to Ancient Rome with 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' – A First Look with the Cast and Creator": Spartacus: House of Ashur explores what would happen if the ruthless, double-crossing Ashur had not perished on Mount Vesuvius and instead was rewarded by the Romans for betraying Spartacus. Now the owner of the very gladiator school to which he once belonged, Ashur must learn how to navigate a world just as brutal as the arena — Roman politics and nobility. Join the cast and creative team as they discuss the legacy of the original "Spartacus" series and dive into Ashur's alternate fate in the epic new series. Saturday, July 26 / 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm PT / Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The cast for the STARZ series Spartacus: House of Ashur includes Tarabay, Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), Leigh Gill (Joker), Dan Hamill (Love Child), Andrew McFarlane (The Newsreader), Jackson Gallagher (Glitch), Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising), Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street), Arlo Gibson (The Sounds), Cameron Rhodes (Housebound), Evander Brown (The Dead Lands), Graham Vincent (Don't Make Me Go), Louis Hunter (Troy: Fall of a City), Donald Ross (My Life is Murder), and Duane Wichman Evans (Shortland Street).

In addition, Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) returns as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that sets up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of STARZ and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

