RuPaul's Drag Race S16E10 "Werq the World" Preview: Making a Statement

Check out the opening to MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Episode 10: "Werq the World," a rundown of our remaining queens, and more.

Welcome to our weekly preview of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 – and where do things stand heading into this week's round, "Werq the World"? After a spit-take mini-challenge that saw Nymphia Wind walk away with the win, it was time for the main challenge – "See You Next Wednesday." Our queens were challenged with designing & creating a "neo-goth" look (thus, the nos to the Jenna Ortega-starring Netflix series in the title). On the plus side? Dawn, Nymphia Wind & Q earned high praise – with Q coming out on top. On the not-so-good side, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Morphine Love Dion & Plasma were in the basement – but Morphine Love Dion was declared safe. That left Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Plasma to take on "Bloody Mary (Wednesday Dance TikTok Version)" by Lady Gaga in a lip-sync challenge – with Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige walking away with the win and Plasma going home. And that brings us to this week's round, with our queens getting a chance to let their voices be heard in an inspirational political anthem – with Choreographer Jamal Sims (Aladdin) as a guest judge.

And here's a look back at Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Plasma taking on "Bloody Mary (Wednesday Dance TikTok Version)" by Lady Gaga in their lip-sync challenge from last week:

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 16 Overview

WELCOME BACK! Of course, Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul and mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews & Ts Madison are back for another season of fierceness.

WHO ARE THIS SEASON'S GUEST JUDGES? For the two-episode premiere, "Drag Race" has award-winning actress & producer Charlize Theron and acclaimed musician Becky G. During the season, viewers can also look forward to seeing Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

WHEN/WHERE CAN I WATCH? The two-episode season premiere runs on Friday, January 5th & Friday, January 12th – with each 90-minute episode airing on Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV. If you have a cable login but want to watch online, you can view the series via MTV.com. Otherwise, you may want to consider some free trial offers that Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and other might be offering.

Season 16: Meet Your Queens!

Season 16 of Drag Race features 14 queens vying for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000. Here's a rundown of the remaining queens – including Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige (Miami, FL), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL), Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Q (Kansas City, MO), and Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA):

DAWN, 24 – BROOKLYN, NY | @upuntil.dawn

The self-described "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn," Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage… and she's hoping for a happy ending at Drag Race!

MHI'YA IMAN LE'PAIGE, 34 – MIAMI, FL | @queenofflipss

Get ready for your world to be turned upside down! An electrifying performer, Mhi'ya is known as the Queen of Flips. That's because you can find Mhi'ya performing her thrilling flips and tricks in the sun, on the sidewalks of South Beach. Mhi'ya's videos of her flipping onto café tables have caught fire on social media– now she's ready to flip the competition on its head!

MORPHINE LOVE DION, 25 – MIAMI, FL | @morphinelovemua

Body, beauty and "mug": just what the doctor ordered. Morphine started out doing makeup tutorials on social media. Now, she is the self-proclaimed "It Girl of Miami." Can this trained dancer– who has been featured in Maluma and Bad Bunny music videos– cha cha her way to the top of the competition?

NYMPHIA WIND, 27 – TAIWAN / NY | @66wind99

Banana Time! RuPaul's Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of "Banana Believers" – a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let's hope she doesn't slip up in the competition!

PLANE JANE, 24 – BOSTON, MA | @the_planejane

Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva's name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she's focusing all of her passion on becoming America's Next Drag Superstar.

Q, 26 – KANSAS CITY, MO | @living4q

The only letter of the alphabet you ever need worry about! This talented diva is a theater queen who specializes in the costuming aspect of drag. She makes all of her own looks, plus many commissioned costumes for prior Drag Race stars. Q is ready to go all the way in this competition; one design challenge after the next!

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL, 34 – PHILADELPHIA, PA | @sapphiracristal

Philadelphia's crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

WHAT ABOUT "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: UNTUCKED"? The Emmy Award-winning aftershow will premiere immediately following on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

HOW DO I FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA? For more information on RuPaul's Drag Race and up-to-date news, follow the long-running reality competition series on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Facebook, and WhatsApp for all the latest tea (with the hashtag: #DragRace).

SO WHAT'S THE FINE PRINT? RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer. The show's sponsors include Cash App, Olay Body, Smirnoff, and ViiV Healthcare.

