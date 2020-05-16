RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1: Bleeding Cool's Quaran-stream Rewatch

So, it's Day 4,128 of being stuck at home and there's only so much charm in watching all the new "quarantine content" that's full of stars sitting on their couches doing their best to entertain. Not that I don't appreciate it, but it gets a little depressing seeing everyone trapped in little internet boxes right about now. Besides, how else am I supposed to cheer myself up if I can't go out to the club dressed to the nines? My solution? Bring on the sequins and you betta work! That's right, honey – a rewatch of RuPaul's Drag Race is just the thing you need to cure those quarantine content blues.

So change out of those same sweats you've been wearing for the past two days and slip into something more fabulous for this over-the-top rewatch with me. And yes, heels are always mandatory. So where to start? The beginning, of course! The first season is such a throwback: we see so many familiar faces from future seasons of Drag Race in the early audition tapes, proving that if at first you don't succeed, just keep trying, just like Alaska Thunderf*ck from the fifth season did. Besides, I could watch Ongina all day long, and Bebe Zahara Benet just oozes charisma and class.

Queens aside, it is interesting going back fifteen years to see exactly how far things have come as far as representation and the art form overall. Drag has exploded and gone from a kitsch little underground "queer thing" to main-stage, mainstream art form. I won't bore you with the small thesis I could write on Drag culture through the years or Drag as it differs from city to city, but suffice it to say Drag is a huge expression that everyone can and has learned something from. It's gone from "laugh at the man in a dress" ignorance and close-mindedness to the ultimate form of gender expression and defiance against a culture that wants to put people in boxes with labels. It's a catharsis, whether you're a performer or a fan, and it's the exact kind of defiance and release we need right now. Besides, Pride events may be canceled but if you think that means we're not going to find ways to express ourselves, you are dead wrong.

Though the first season may have some growing pains (like appearing as if they smeared Vaseline on the camera lens), our queens have heart, soul, charisma, and a whole lot of fierce energy and I am here for it. Times are crazy and we don't know when we'll be able to get back to seeing live performances, handing dollars to queens, and parading ourselves around the town at nights wearing the bravest fashions, but RuPaul's Drag Race is here to save the day and keep our spirits up, at least for a moment. Everyone needs a little more fabulous in their life, and something else to get riled up about other than politics, and no season of Drag Race is complete without someone spilling the tea (and more than a little drama).

With the first season setting the foundation, stay tuned as we roll up our sleeves for a deep-dive recap of the second season and every season after until we get everyone up-to-speed. By that point, I'm sure I will be covered in sequins and continuing my re-watch, brought to you (unofficially) by Absolut. Just kidding mom, I'm totally not sitting on my couch in a sequin dress and a full face of makeup drinking vodka cocktails. No. Not at all.