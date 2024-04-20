Posted in: MTV, Preview, TV | Tagged: drag race, mtv, rupaul, season 16

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Crowns America's Next Drag Superstar!

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 came down to Queens Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane & Sapphira Cristál - see who walked away with the crown.

No one could say that the "Grand Finale" of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 was epic in all of the right ways. We had eight-time Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer RuPaul performing "Pink Limousine" from her album Black Butta, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson) receiving the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award" and a video tribute, Season 15 winner Sasha Colby owning a lip sync performance to "Her" by Megan Thee Stallion, and the entire Season 16 cast performing the inspiring political anthem "Power." And we haven't talked about the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series Top 3 Queens – Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Sapphira Cristál.

After the three put in the work and then some on-stage, performing to original songs, Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál made the cut for the final round. After a final lip sync battle to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam," Nymphia Wind was crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" by RuPaul and awarded the grand prize of $200,000. For their part, Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane were also awarded a tip of $25,000 each. But the headline-making didn't stop there…

Season 15's reigning Miss Congeniality, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, announced a first in "Drag Race" history – a tie for the winner of Miss Congeniality between Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse. Each would be awarded $10,000, with the rest of the cast each receiving $2,000 for their hard work all season. "'Condragulations' to Nymphia Wind, America's Next Drag Superstar," shared RuPaul when the winner was officially announced. "Nymphia's rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary, breathtaking, and unpredictable. Sapphira Cristál and Plane Jane can be damn proud of the magnificent brilliance they served throughout the season." But for those of you worrying about "Drag Race" withdrawal, no worries! RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked! will drop with two episodes on Friday, May 17 – exclusively on Paramount+.

