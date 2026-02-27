RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 8: Let's Get Snatched By Love

Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 brought us the latest edition of "Snatch Game," but with a twist. Here's how everything played out...

Look alive, RuPaul's Drag Race fans, it's time for Season 18's take on the "Snatch Game!" This time with a twist a'la All Stars: the 9 remaining queens are playing the "Snatch Game of Love Island." The runway theme this week has queens impersonating their favorite 80s ladies once again.

Athena Dion as Greta Feta Onassis, an original character who precedes Jackie O as the wife of Greek millionaire Aristotle Onassis. Basically, she played a "Real Housewife of Mykonos," and it was good. Her runway was astounding – idk who Joan Collins is, but that outfit is DRAG and I am seated.

Jane Don't as Truman Capote – Truman or Ross Matthews? Oh yes, she did make that joke too. Overall, a very funny outing and not an impersonation, but a caricature, and it exactly hit the mark. This is what Snatch Game (of love island or otherwise) is about. Her B-52s Kate Pierson runway has Trixie Mattel bird screaming somewhere, and it was fun!

Mia Starr as Bloody Mary – Girl, she flopped. Floppopotamus of the week. Love her, but improv and being funny, not her bag. Like, not even a little bit. She could have done so much! And…nothing. Her runway as Prince, again…nothing. Could have been so much better all around.

Nini Coco as Sir David Attenborough – This was just an excuse to do Lydia's David Lynch from last season, but make it horny and actually good, wasn't it? Redemption for Lydia Butthole Kollins, I guess, and none for Nini Coco. JK, girl! It was funny. She went with Cyndi Lauper for the runway, and it was spot on, but this is Drag Race. We want elevated, exaggerated camp, and she gave accurate. It was good, don't get me wrong, but it didn't quite feel draggy enough for the runway of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Darlene Mitchell as Mrs. Claus – generic horny old woman, she's giving Florida trailer park retirement home – Santa Claus, Florida that is. On the runway, she pulls out a wonderful Dolly Parton and, all around, a good, safe, and delightful attitude, as always. She's just a sweet cupcake of positivity, and I hope she sticks around for a very long time.

Kenya Pleaser as Lizzo – Of course, was there literally any doubt? It's like asking if Derrick Barry is doing Britney. Duh! That said, the problem with impersonations is that it wasn't funny. Girl, no. Her time was up a couple of weeks ago. As she said herself, "Lizzo may send me a cease and diciest," and yeah. Her Chaka Kahn runway was absolutely rotted – like, why did you pick that outfit? WHY? We were rooting for you, WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU.

Myki Meeks as Drew Barrymore – I have to admit, I don't really know much of anything about Drew or watch talk shows, but it was serviceable and amusing enough for someone who isn't familiar with the character. This is what Willow Pill tried (and failed) to do. Her Olivia Newton-John runway fell into the same trap as a few others this week – she went with an "accurate" outfit and didn't drag it up, and it looks like a "third-costume change at a poorly attended drag brunch outside of Reno" number.

Juicy Love Dion as Jojo Siwa – Yikes. But I kind of feel that way about any Jojo impersonation. And yet, I feel like it could have gone far worse had she gone with one of the other characters she was considering. Is Jojo the new Björk on Drag Race? Nevertheless, she ends up on the bottom, and it's not undeserved. That said, her Celia Cruz runway is a nice "light drag" tribute. Could it have been more? Yeah, but is it enough to be called drag? Yes.

Discord Addams as The Pope (a fictional, generic gay pope) – I have to admit, this was amusing, and I'm not sure it was entirely because it was just so stupid. Discord's jokes were religious but still had substance and humor. It's giving Trinity the Tuck's All Stars 7 Lucifer, and it was actually a delight. Her Reba runway was giving "poodle owned by the righteous gemstones kids," and she's safe again (and VERY salty about it). Is Discord the Jan of season 18?

This week's guest judge is the adorable Brooke Shields, who comes into Drag Race Untucked to talk about embracing yourself and what you have at every age, and her journey to loving herself. She looks fabulous (though I would have chosen a bolder color, but she still rocks it) and gets to flaunt the runway for the first time!

Nini wins the week, and good for her. Left to lip sync this week, it's Mia and Kenya (again), and guuuurrrrllll, something shady is going on with the judging this season. Was it a great performance from either queen? Absolutely not. Should it have been a double sashay? Debatably, yes. Was Miss Kenya Pleaser's time up two episodes ago? Most certainly. And yet, Mia Starr was eliminated and sent packing. Show me the justice in that – one can only hope that RuPaul comes to his senses and finally eliminates Kenya next week. Here's hoping…

I will say, Mia has a great attitude for just being eliminated, and she is my favorite "big back." Next week's episode features the Rusical, an "Annie" spin-off, and it looks like the drama will definitely air.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

