RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 7: Let's Get Political, Henny

This week, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 offered its unique take on political ads. Who got our vote - and who should've been impeached?

Politics DOES belong in drag…at least RuPaul and the queens of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 think so. This week, they were split into pairs and tasked with writing and filming arguments for and against a (made-up) drag-centric piece of legislation. The pairs and their propositions are:

Discord Addams and Nini Coco presented "Prop Kiki," a PSA about drag queens dating other queens. Discord was for dating a sister, and Nini was against it. Both of their characters were hilarious, and they did great, even though I'm finding Discord more irritating by the episode.

Jane Don't and Kenya Pleaser presented "Prop C" to add "C" to the LGBTQIA umbrella (the C is for clown). Clown rights matter too! This was cute, but Jane overshadowed Kenya – she could have done more, but she wasn't the worst of the week.

Mia Starr and Juicy Love Dion fought like hell for "Prop DD," which would make breast plates, padding, and lace fronts mandatory for all drag queens. Mia, of course, feels like she owns the "big titty" persona, and it's really annoying when a queen makes a breastplate (or padding, or a hair color) their whole personality. Please… queens are more than a big pair of boobs – just ask Jimbo. Though in Mia's case…maybe that's all she's got. Juicy definitely didn't have anything going on, and it put her in the bottom this week. She wasn't the worst, but mama, she wasn't great.

Myki Meeks and Athena Dion went head-to-head on "Prop 6969," which would prevent foreign trade (yes, that trade). Naturally, Myki was very pro Bruno, and Athena said "No, Bruno" (and in Spanish, that would be "¡No, Bruno!"). Hilarious from both parties, and Myki got her revenge on all these queens that made her lip sync for her life last week, because she rightfully won this challenge.

Vita VonTesse Starr and Darlene Mitchell took on the "Prop 4Real" PSA, which would ban bedroom queens. Darlene channelled Jimbo a la Jennifer Coolidge, and it was so glorious. She easily could have won the week for that alone, but Myki needed her redemption. And Vita. Oh, Vita, Vita, Vita. She struggled and kept struggling. It was painful to watch because she came out of the gate so strong in this competition.

Overall, this was a great challenge, and everyone did pretty well. There weren't whole sketches that were unwatchable because they were so cringe. The runway theme was see-through, and I don't think there were any truly awful outfits this time. It's a Groundhog Day miracle! It only took 7 episodes to get here. That said, Myki's American Psycho-esque clear business suit and Athena's organza gold-lined dream stuck out to me, and only Vita's clear splash water-type bodysuit left me wanting more from it (and not in a good way). Even Discord, as a Biblically accurate angel, ate this week.

The lip sync was Juicy vs Vita, and while I don't disagree, I do believe that's some dirty rigging because there is no way Vita is winning against Juicy dancing and prancing all around the stage to Dua Lipa's Houdini. They needed Vita gone, and had we gotten the true bottom (Kenya vs Vita), it's likely we would have seen Vita stay and Kenya sashay away. However, that's not the reality we got, and we did say a tearful goodbye to Miss Vita from Alabama. I bet she's winning Miss Congeniality this season, though.

Next week's episode is the highly anticipated Snatch Game, but with a twist: it's an All Stars style "Snatch Game of Love Island," where it appears the queens' "celebs" chat up the pit crew. This is the kind of thing that works with the established queens of All Stars…I'm not hopeful for this batch of regular-season RuPaul's Drag Race queens, but we'll find out next week.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

