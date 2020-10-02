Ryan Murphy, Netflix Set Dahmer Limited Series; Richard Jenkins Stars

Ratched and Halston duo Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are going back to some dark, dark places once again, with Netflix giving the co-creators' limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story a green light for production. With Janet Mock (Pose, Hollywood) set to write and direct several episodes, Carl Franklin (Mindhunter, The Leftovers) set to direct the pilot, and Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) co-starring, production on the series is expected to start in January 2021. Supervising producer David McMillan will join Brennan and Mock in the writers' room, with Color of Change's Rashad Johnson also serving as supervising producer.

Spanning the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, and ending with Dahmer's arrest in the early '90s, the 10-episode limited series chronicles the story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, told mostly from the perspective of Dahmer's victims, and shines a light on the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that the series is expected to focus on how white privilege was a factor in Dahmer repeatedly getting a pass from the justice system because of his "clean-cut, good-looking white guy" looks. To demonstrate the point, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is expected to dramatize a number of instances when Dahmer came close to getting caught but was always given the benefit of the doubt. Murphy, Brennan, Mock, Franklin, Ryan Murphy Productions' Alexis Martin Woodall, and Eric Kovtun (Ratched, Halston, Hollywood) serve as executive producers, with Scott Robertson (Halston) co-producing.

Academy Award and Emmy winner Jenkin is set to play Dahmer's father Lionel, a chemist, who showed him how to safely bleach and preserve animal bones when he was a child- the same technique Jeffrey would later use on his victims. Murphy and the rest of the producers are currently engaged in a nationwide search to cast the role of Dahmer. In addition, the producers are also meeting actresses for the lead female role of Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who repeatedly tried to warn law enforcement of his erratic behavior but was ignored.