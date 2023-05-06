S.W.A.T. Cancellation "Makes No Sense": Shemar Moore Wants Answers In an Instagram video definitely worth checking out, Shemar Moore makes the case why CBS's decision to cancel S.W.A.T. "makes no sense."

Late on Friday, fans of CBS' Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. were shocked to learn that the series was being canceled – with the popular series set to end its run with the current sixth season. In fact, "shocked" might be a bit of an understatement considering just how well the series has performed since its move to Friday nights (a programming night still considered by many as a network "Bermuda Triangle"). Along with freshman hit Fire Country and the long-running Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T. helped make CBS a powerhouse on Friday nights – with the series increasing its total viewers by double-digits in comparison to this time last year. But the decision to end the series has left Moore a lot more than just shocked – the series lead is understandably angry, hurt, and looking for some answers.

In an Instagram video post from early on Saturday, Moore says that ending S.W.A.T. "makes no sense" – and then follows that up by laying out all of the things that the series has done that should've guaranteed it another season. With regard to the show itself, Moore makes the point that CBS is ending the only network series with a solo African-American male lead and one of the most diverse teams (on both sides of the camera) going. From there, Moore addresses how the team was notified about the news, not being able to have a proper goodbye/ending & much more. Clocking in at a little over seven minutes, it's a video definitely worth checking out. Here's a look at Moore's post, addressing the news of the show's demise while making the case for the decision being a bad one on a number of levels.

CBS's S.W.A.T.: So What Happened?

So what was the reason for the popular show's demise? Considered one of the more expensive television series on the air, Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios were reportedly unable to reach a new financial agreement (with Sony allegedly against another flat license fee agreement that would've continued to hit against a budget that grows with each passing season as well as profit margins). Based on Deadline Hollywood reporting, CBS offered an increased license fee – as well as a cut of the order. Sony resisted the offer, seeing it as increasing the per-episode budget and hurting additional financial aspects. Though negotiations were reportedly ongoing, today's news came as both sides reach an impasse that they felt they couldn't get past. In addition, DH reports from sources that a new home for S.W.A.T. "appears unfeasible").