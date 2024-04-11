Posted in: CBS, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, preview, S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore, swat

S.W.A.T. Returning to CBS for Season 8: Shemar Moore Responds

Despite plans to end in seven, CBS has renewed Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. for Season 8. Here's what Moore had to say about the news.

What a difference a few days (and a whole lot of fans) can make. Earlier this week, CBS had the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. wrapping up its series run on May 17th after seven seasons. Well, we can now change that to "season finale," with the network picking up the popular series for an eighth season (though the number of episodes has yet to be determined). "I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become," shared series star & EP Moore. "I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed, and rooted for SWAT. It is entirely because of this support that SWAT will continue to shine!" For the seventh season, S.W.A.T. is averaging 8.8 million viewers over the course of five weeks of viewing (including streaming on Paramount+ & CBS apps) – an increase of 11% from that point last season.

"Here at CBS, we always 'stay liquid' and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of SWAT," shared Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We're very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at Sony and CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season."

Executive producer and co-showrunner Shawn Ryan added, "It's a privilege to get to deliver more SWAT stories to our incredible fans. This season eight pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people. We're grateful to CBS, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios for the opportunity."

Co-showrunner Andy Dettman shared, "Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT's signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season. At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy, and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS."

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).

