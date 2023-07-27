Posted in: Awards Shows, Fox, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys, fox, the tv academy

SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes Push Emmy Awards Off September Date: Details

Reportedly, vendors, producers & others associated with the Emmy Awards have been told that the September 18th date has been pushed back.

With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes not appearing to be coming to an end anytime soon, a report tonight indicates that the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be pushed back from its originally-set September 18th date (with the Creative Arts Emmys being pushed back from its original September 9th & 10th dates). When the primetime awards ceremony will be rescheduled still remains a mystery for now, with the TV Academy eyeing a November date while FOX is looking at a January 2024 date – with both coming with their own particular issues. In an exclusive report that went live earlier this evening, Variety confirmed that vendors, producers, and others connected with putting the show together had been informed that the September date has been moved. And the changes go further into the Emmys voting process, with the Phase 2 calendar still set to have final-round voting taking place between August 17th and August 28th (ending at 10 pm PT), meaning that campaigning for votes will be going on without the actors & writers who are seeking the votes being present.

In response to questions & concerns regarding the Jesse Collins Entertainment-produced Emmy Awards broadcast, the TV Academy released a statement last week, saying, "Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available." For some historical context (because that's what we do when things go down), this year will be the first time in 22 years that the Emmys were postponed. In 2001, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and subsequent military action into the country of Afghanistan would result in two reschedulings. In November of that same year, a smaller ceremony was held in the Schubert Theatre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!